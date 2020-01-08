FBI warns residents of COVID-19 tests that 'should not have been used' at New Braunfels healthcare facility

SAN ANTONIO — The FBI on Saturday posted a warning on social media to Texans who may have gone to a holistic healthare practitioner in New Braunfels to get tested for the novel coronavirus: Those tests "should not have been used" in the first place.
The warning applies to those who went to get tested at Living Health Holistic Healthcare in the Hill Country community. According to a tweet from local FBI authorities, law enforcement have "reason to suspect the COVID-19 tests administered at the facility should not have been used to diagnose or rule out an active COVID-19 infection."
It's unclear as of now why the tests ended up being used, or what specifically renders them inadequate. But the FBI is also urging that if anyone went to the facility to be tested, they should contact the FBI and also plan to get tested again.
It's unclear how long coronavirus-testing efforts have been going on at the New Braunfels facility, or how far back in time the warning extends for those who went there. Those who live in San Antonio can find out more about getting a test here.