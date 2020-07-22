Texas records 197 additional coronavirus-related deaths, a new high

More than 1,900 Texans have lose their lives to the coronavirus in July so far.

SAN ANTONIO — For the first time in the ongoing pandemic, Texas health authorities reported 197 new deaths from coronavirus-related complications Wednesday—a grim indicator that the virus continues to devastate major Texas metros as well as communities along the southern border. The death toll is up to 4,348.

The frequency of deaths is trending in the wrong direction, as well. Over the last seven days, the Lone Star State has recorded 916 deaths from coronavirus complications; by comparison, July 9 through July 15 saw 619 deaths.

Additionally, since July 9, the state has reported a daily count of at least 100 coronavirus-related fatalities seven times. Prior to that date, the state hadn't seen a daily death count in the triple-digits.