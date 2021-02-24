180 CVS locations in Texas now offering the COVID vaccine: See how to sign up for appointment

The chain has added dozens of new pharmacy locations that offer the COVID vaccine.

HOUSTON — CVS Pharmacy has added more than 70 new COVID vaccine locations at its stores across Texas, the company announced Thursday.

The announcement comes after 15 new sites were added in Houston alone in late February and just one day after Texas announced Phase 1C will begin March 15, vaccinating people age 50 and up.

CVS is now offering vaccinations at 180 locations statewide. It is not providing the location of which stores have the vaccine because they don't want staff overwhelmed — those who are eligible must register in advance.

These vaccinations will be available to all eligible residents, including those in Phase 1A, 1B and 1C, through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

How to register for a CVS COVID vaccination appointment

Reminder: CVS is following Texas's guidelines for vaccine distribution, which means for now you must be in Phase 1A or Phase 1B.