x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Texas Local News | kcentv.com

Coronavirus

180 CVS locations in Texas now offering the COVID vaccine: See how to sign up for appointment

The chain has added dozens of new pharmacy locations that offer the COVID vaccine.

HOUSTON — CVS Pharmacy has added more than 70 new COVID vaccine locations at its stores across Texas, the company announced Thursday.

The announcement comes after 15 new sites were added in Houston alone in late February and just one day after Texas announced Phase 1C will begin March 15, vaccinating people age 50 and up.

RELATED: Phase 1C starts March 15 with people 50 and older eligible for vaccine

CVS is now offering vaccinations at 180 locations statewide. It is not providing the location of which stores have the vaccine because they don't want staff overwhelmed — those who are eligible must register in advance.

ALSO READ: Leftover COVID vaccines: This website will alert you

These vaccinations will be available to all eligible residents, including those in Phase 1A, 1B and 1C, through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

How to register for a CVS COVID vaccination appointment

Reminder: CVS is following Texas's guidelines for vaccine distribution, which means for now you must be in Phase 1A or Phase 1B.

Click / tap here for the registration link

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS Customer Service: 1-800-746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

RELATED: NRG opening up massive COVID-19 vaccination site on Tuesday

RELATED: Which pharmacies in Texas have the COVID vaccine | View list and get links to sign up