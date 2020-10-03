AUSTIN, Texas — A Dell employee returning to India from Austin, Texas, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an email Dell sent to employees that KVUE obtained Monday. Now, any Dell Central Texas employees who can work from home are being asked to do so.

Dell said that the employee visited the company's headquarters in Round Rock while they were in the U.S. They are now in quarantine under medical supervision and won't return to work until cleared by medical officials, the email said. The email states that Dell's Environment, Health & Safety team will be contacting any Central Texas employees who are thought to have been in contact with the patient, giving them specific guidance.

RELATED: Dell employee returning to India from Austin tests positive for coronavirus

Dell advised any Central Texas employees capable of working from home to do so through March 24, out of an abundance of caution. Dell said it will "reassess the situation weekly and update policies as appropriate." Dell said employees working from home will "reduce the number of people coming into the office, helping ensure team members who must be onsite can do so more safely and with greater peace of mind."

Dell assured all employees whose jobs do require them to be at a facility that all of its Round Rock campus buildings have been fully sanitized.

RELATED:

Coronavirus: Not everyone who feels sick will get tested

Austin ISD adopts new school bus cleaning practices amid coronavirus concerns

UT classes could go fully online after spring break, report says

A spokesperson for the City of Austin's Homeland Security and Emergency Management department told KVUE on Monday that Austin Public Health is aware of the case involving the Dell employee but they are not concerned about it at this time. The department doesn't believe the man contracted the illness in Austin because the city currently does not have any reported person-to-person cases.

The spokesperson said the current threat to the community is low and the city has not been contacted to conduct contact tracing, which is when health officials try to contact every person a patient may have been in contact with.

Dell has 14,000 total employees in Central Texas, including at its Round Rock and Parmer campuses. It is not clear how many of them have the ability to work from home.

WATCH: Why most people won't get a COVID-19 test

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

SXSW reportedly lays off a third of its employees after 2020 cancellation

Austin man accused of pushing 78-year-old father off a cliff

City of Austin now accepting events of 2,500 or more people on a case-by-case basis

Austin could house suspected coronavirus patients in hotels, per city policy