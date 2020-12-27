Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen tests positive for COVID-19

"2020 just keeps on giving!" Bonnen wrote in a Facebook post confirming that he and his wife have both tested positive for the virus.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his Facebook post published Sunday afternoon.

Bonnen said in the post that his wife, Kim, tested positive for the coronavirus last week. He said she continues to battle "difficult but manageable symptoms," and he tested positive himself this weekend.

"Given our exposure, many have inquired about my health status, as well as that of our sons, Jackson and Gregory. This weekend, I tested positive for coronavirus and my symptoms have so far been mild," Bonnen wrote. "Jackson and Gregory will continue to be tested as we quarantine as a family to keep those around us safe."

Bonnen said his family is unable to pinpoint their initial exposure because they celebrated Christmas with just their own household and have "diligently followed" all health protocols since March.

"This disease is no joke in its unpredictability and severity, so please continue to keep your guard up and your loved ones protected. Mask up and social distance, avoid large gatherings, and take care of one another," Bonnen wrote.

Bonnen is not the first Texas politician to recently test positive for COVID-19. Earlier this month, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller confirmed that he had tested positive and would be quarantining at his ranch.