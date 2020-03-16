SAN ANTONIO — A doctor in the University Health System has been confirmed to have the coronavirus.
University Health told KENS 5 that the doctor is in quarantine at their home and that the infection is travel-related.
"We are currently tracing potential contacts and putting staff who have been in contact on 14-day quarantine. At this point we have about a dozen hospital staff members quarantined after contact with this physician," University Health says.
It is unclear whether this is the third confirmed case of coronavirus in San Antonio.
