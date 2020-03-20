KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Independent School District held an emergency meeting Friday morning to lay out its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The board discussed its emergency response plan for continuing education while schools were not in session and reviewed its employee compensation plan.

