CORYELL COUNTY, Texas —

The Coryell Memorial Hospital has drive-thru Coronavirus screening available, according to Carly Latham, a spokesperson for Coryell Memorial Hospital.

Before a patient can be screened, they must meet certain criteria which can be found on the hospital website, along with a questionnaire and a chat with a real person. If you are unable to go online, you can call the hotline at 254-248-6263. Both the website and the hotline are available 24/7.

Depending on the answers the patient gives, they will be scheduled for a visit.

When the patient arrives, nurses in the parking lot will do a respiratory panel. If the nurses determine further testing is needed, they will get the COVID-19 test. But, these tests are not unlimited.

According to Latham, this service is not for every person who thinks they might have COVID-19. The hospital is only testing people who meet very specific criteria.

Also on KCENTV.com:

Community makes face masks as supplies run low

Why doctors can't test many patients for coronavirus in Texas

Shelter-in-place order issued for city of Waco, all of McLennan County