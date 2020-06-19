Employee at Killeen vehicle registration office tests positive for COVID-19

KILLEEN, Texas — The Bell County Vehicle Registration Office in Killeen closed after an employee there tested positive for the coronavirus.
The positive test result came back early June 19 after the employee went home sick Wednesday, June 17 and was tested June 18. Upon finding out about the positive case, the Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke called the Bell County Public Health District, who advised that more than a dozen other employees be sent home from the Killeen office at 307 Priest Drive. Luedeke reported that most of the other employees are not showing symptoms.
As a result, the office will be closed for the next two weeks and will reopen July 2. Residents can visit the Temple and Belton offices until the Killeen branch reopens. However, the 60 day waiver for vehicle registration is still in effect.
