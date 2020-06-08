Facebook removes Trump COVID-19 post over 'misinformation,' reports say

It's said to be the first time Facebook has removed content from the president on the coronavirus pandemic, citing false claims.

WASHINGTON — Facebook has removed a video posted on President Trump's personal page for the first time, saying it included false information about the coronavirus pandemic.

The social media platform took the video clip down on Wednesday, a spokesperson told NBC News, The Washington Post and other news outlets. It included part of a Fox News interview during which Trump said children are "almost immune" to COVID-19.

The video's false claims are "a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation," Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone said.

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to The Post's request for comment.

The removal of the video from the interview that aired Wednesday morning is the first time Facebook has taken down a Trump post for coronavirus misinformation. But, it's not the first time it has removed his content.