Fauci says more 'pain and suffering' still ahead

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, has warned of “some pain and suffering in the future” as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Fauci, told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday that he doesn’t foresee more lockdowns in the U.S., but warned that the situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic will continue to get worse because so many Americans are still unvaccinated. While this week the nation saw a surge in Americans getting the shot, as coronavirus cases rise driven largely by the more infectious delta variant, still only about 60% of Americans are fully vaccinated.