FEDERAL WAY, Wash. —

A United States Postal Service employee in Federal Way has tested positive for COVID-19, or the 2019 novel coronavirus.

The latest case is a woman who works at a package sorting facility, according to the USPS.

USPS said the woman would have some contact with other employees in the work environment, but no contact with the packages that are sent directly to customers.

She is recovering at home while the facility is closed for cleaning.

Public health officials are aware of this case.

What are coronavirus symptoms?

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or colds. Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

The severity of symptoms ranges significantly. Some cases are very mild with symptoms similar to the common cold, and some cases are more like severe pneumonia that require hospitalization. Most deaths have been reported in older adults who had other health conditions, according to DOH.

Symptoms may appear as soon as two days after being exposed to the coronavirus or as long as 14 days.