First batch of COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Baylor Scott & White Temple

BS&W Temple was one of 19 Texas facilities to receive the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday.

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Temple received its first batch of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

BS&W Temple received 3,900 doses. It is one of 19 sites in Texas to receive the vaccine which was approved by the FDA Dec. 11.

"We can confirm that we have received our vaccines and that we have begun the process of vaccinating our healthcare workers," a statement from the hospital read.

Dr. Tresa McNeal said on Monday while the vaccine is not required for the hospital's front line workers, many of them said they want it.

"Healthcare workers are lining up to get the vaccine," said McNeal. "We have many many people that are ready to get it beyond the frontline workers that are at the highest level of risk."

Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott and White - Hillcrest in Waco were set to receive 975 doses each later in the week.