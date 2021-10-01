Nueces County reports first case of new COVID-19 variant first found in the United Kingdom

According to health officials the patient recently traveled to the United Kingdom.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County announced on Sunday that they have discovered the first case of a new COVID-19 variant.

The COVID-19 variant was initially found in the United Kingdom. The variant has been discovered in eight states across the country. There are only two cases of the new strain in Texas. One case in Nueces County and the other in Harris County.

According to officials the Nueces County resident who has the new variant recently traveled to the United Kingdom.

Health officials with the county say the patient is between 60 and 70 years old. Health officials also say the new variant does not cause the illness to be more severe, increase the risk of death and does not affect how efficient the current vaccines are.

