First-year Belton HS teacher dies from COVID-19

BELTON, Texas — Belton High School is mourning Thursday after learning that one of its newest teachers died from COVID-19, according to Principal Ben Smith.

In a letter sent out to parents, guardians and students, Smith said Lisa Austin, 53, was hired in early August as a Family and Consumer Science teacher.

He said though she took a leave of absence before school started, Austin made an impact on the BHS family.

Austin joined Belton ISD after serving as an instructional aide and substitute teacher in Killeen ISD. Prior, she completed her bachelor's degree and alternative certification program in May 2021.

"[She] was excited to begin her first year as a teacher, sharing her passion for Family and Consumer Science here at BHS," Smith wrote.

"Please keep Mrs. Austin’s husband and their three daughters in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," he added.

Counseling resources will be made available to the BHS community in the coming days.