Five Below announced it would temporarily close all of its stores as cases of COVID-19 continue to increase around the U.S.

All stores will close Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m., Five Below CEO Joel Anderson said in a statement.

"Guided by our core values, we've made the decision to temporarily close our stores to help protect the health and safety of our customers and Wow Crew," Anderson said. "This decision reflects both the enormity of the current reality, and our deep sense of responsibility and concern for our shared community."

The temporary closure will be through "at least" March 31, according the release. Anderson indicated that affected associates would continue to receive pay and benefits during the closure.

Shoppers can still purchase merchandise from Five Below through their website.

