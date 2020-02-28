MACON, Ga. — As coronavirus spreads across the globe, the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control are gathering data on outbreaks.

Thursday morning, the WHO was reporting more than 82,000 confirmed cases worldwide, and around 2,800 deaths in 47 countries.

In China, streets and stores are being sprayed with disinfectant, but in the United States, only 59 cases have been documented so far and no deaths.

Doctors describe common coronavirus symptoms as similar to the flu -- fever, cough, mild difficulty breathing. If you take a look at flu statistics, millions more Americans have been affected by that illness this season.

The CDC estimates that since last October, 29 million to 41 million Americans came down with the flu, causing 16,000 to 41,000 deaths.

Since not everyone reports flu symptoms or gets tested, that's why the CDC's range is so wide.

Either way, the flu is currently a much larger threat than coronavirus in the U.S. To protect yourself from both sickness, health officials say remember this basic rule: wash your hands.

"The main thing is hand washing. As simple as that sounds, that might be the one thing that keeps you from getting sick with the flu or the coronavirus or anything," says Liana Rogers with Coliseum Health Centers.

