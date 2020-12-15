COVID-19 vaccine delivered to Fort Hood's Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

Fort Hood is one of the first army installations in the country to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Nearly 4,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine were delivered to Fort Hood Tuesday.

6 News got behind the scenes access at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center as doctors, nurses and other hospital staff received the vaccine.

Fort Hood received a total of 3,900 doses. Hospital employees and first line responders were the first to get the shots.

Fort Hood was one of the first army bases to get the vaccine due to size and population of the installation, a hospital spokesperson said.

"There's a lot of soldiers deploying and they need to be protected," Commander at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Richard Malish said. "They are due to get one of the first shots as well. We are proud of it because it will make us be able to give the shot in bigger and bigger volumes."

Once front line responders and soldiers who are being deployed get the vaccine, then the hospital will administer the vaccine to other soldiers and families on post.

Baylor Scott & White in Temple also received its first supply of the vaccine Tuesday.

Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott and White - Hillcrest in Waco were set to receive 975 doses each later in the week.

Texas will receive more than 220,000 doses of the vaccine in the first week of distribution, state health officials said.