AUSTIN, Texas — Due to growing concerns over the coronavirus, or COVID-19, the University of Texas has decided to postpone all events at the Frank Erwin Center for the immediate future.

UT Vice President and Athletics Director Chris Del Conte announced the decision on Thursday. He could not specify when events would resume but said an announcement will be made when that is decided.

"For the health, safety and well-being of all of its patrons, performers and staff, we have decided to postpone upcoming events at the Erwin Center for the near future," Del Conte said. "After discussion with university officials and leadership at the Erwin Center, we believe it’s in the best interest of everyone involved to proceed with an abundance of caution with events at that facility."

Ticketholders will be contacted directly about any postponed events.

Some upcoming performances at the center include Chris Stapleton on Thursday, Sturgill Simpson on March 28 and Michael Buble on April 5. Post Malone performed at Frank Erwin Center on Tuesday.

In a press conference Thursday, UT President Greg Fenves said events at the Bass Concert Hall will also be postponed for at least two weeks. "Aladdin" is currently scheduled for the concert hall from March 12 through 22.

On Wednesday, UT also announced that all on-campus athletics competitions would be played without spectators in the audience through March 22.

The university also announced on Wednesday that it would be extending its spring break, with classes now resuming on March 30. The university is working on a contingency plan should it need to shift all classes to an online format.

The Big 12 Tournament was also canceled on Thursday. UT was set to play against Texas Tech at 11:30 a.m.

The City of Austin has placed tougher restrictions on events of 2,500 or more and is now accepting them on a case-by-case basis.

