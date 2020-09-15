x
Free COVID-19 McLennan County testing in September, October

There will be one walk-up site and two drive-through sites offered. All testing sites are free and registration is required for the drive-through sites.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A medical worker taking a throat swab for coronavirus sample from a potentially infected man.

WACO, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and Texas Department of Emergency Management have partnered together to offer free COVID-19 testing sites in September and October. 

There will be one walk-up site and two drive-through sites offered. All testing sites are free and registration is required for the drive-through sites.

If you suspect you may think you might have COVID-19 or think you may have been exposed to it, you are encouraged to be tested. But, you do not have to have symptoms to be tested. All testing is done with a cheek swab test.

Test site locations and availability:

  • September 16th -17th
  • September 24th – 26th
    • Waco Multi-Purpose Facility at 1020 Elm Ave, Waco, TX, 76704
    • Walk-Up Site
    • No registration required
    • Time: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • October 2nd

