Free COVID-19 McLennan County testing in September, October

WACO, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and Texas Department of Emergency Management have partnered together to offer free COVID-19 testing sites in September and October.
There will be one walk-up site and two drive-through sites offered. All testing sites are free and registration is required for the drive-through sites.
If you suspect you may think you might have COVID-19 or think you may have been exposed to it, you are encouraged to be tested. But, you do not have to have symptoms to be tested. All testing is done with a cheek swab test.
Test site locations and availability:
- September 16th -17th
- Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at 1402 Elm Avenue, Waco, TX, 76704
- Drive-Through Site
- Registration required at https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome
- Time: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- September 24th – 26th
- Waco Multi-Purpose Facility at 1020 Elm Ave, Waco, TX, 76704
- Walk-Up Site
- No registration required
- Time: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- October 2nd
- Waco Fire Station #5 at 4515 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX 76711
- Drive-Through Site
- Registration required at https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome
- Time: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
