COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A Copperas Cove group is doing its part to make sure seniors are getting fresh meals while the risk of contracting coronavirus spreads.

Beginning Monday, March 23, Cove Cares will deliver meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The delivery service will be available Monday through Friday.

"Meals will be prepared and delivered by Copperas Cove ISD staff to the doorsteps of those who register," the city said in a release.

Seniors 60 and over can register by calling 254-547-6049 or emailing jwood@copperascovetx.gov. Participants will be required to provide name, address, phone number, and the number of seniors in the residence.

