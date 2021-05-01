Gatesville nursing home to receive first round of COVID-19 vaccine

Hillside Medical Lodge residents and staff will receive the Pfizer vaccine from Walgreens.

GATESVILLE, Texas — Hillside Medical Lodge residents and staff will receive the first round of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine beginning Jan 13.

The Gatesville nursing home will be among the first in Texas and the country to receive the vaccine through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care Program.

The Centers for Disease Control partnered with CVS and Walgreens to administer the vaccine free of charge, according to Hillside Publicist Kate Watson.

As part of the program, Walgreens will visit Hillside three times over approximately two months to administer the vaccine to residents and staff members who choose to be immunized.

“This has been a difficult time for long term care facilities across the country,” says Michael Beasley, Administrator at Hillside Medical Lodge. “We are excited to see the beginning of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.”