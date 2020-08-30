Mayor Larry Spears tested negative before Governor Abbott's Thursday visit, but when he tested positive Saturday, he was not able to visit with President Trump.

ORANGE, Texas — The mayor of Orange tested positive for COVID-19.

Orange Mayor Larry Spears Jr. announced his positive coronavirus test results on his personal Facebook page in a live video Saturday, August 29.

Spears said he tested negative on Thursday before Governor Abbott's visit, but since he tested positive today, he was not able to attend President Trump's visit to Orange and parts of southwest Louisiana to survey damage from Hurricane Laura.

"I want... to be honest, open and transparent with you about all times about everything," he said in the live video. "I was not able to meet with the president and join all my brothers and sisters from across the county to talk with him about what we needed and what's been going on."

Spears said he had to leave the building after his positive test result and staff escorted him to his vehicle.

"They were the most respectful and they were as nice as I could ask anyone to be concerning the situation that had happened," he said. "Because of the positive test, I was not able to be a part of it. I'm sorry, I did not want to let you down."

Spears said he will quarantine with his wife and children, who just returned after evacuating from Hurricane Laura.

"I love you guys and I thank everybody that was there to represent the city of Orange and Orange County today," he said. "Continue to pray for everyone that has been affected by this hurricane.

"I love this city, I love the people, I love the people that I work with and I'm really honored that they told the President they were proud of me for doing a great job. That means a lot because I really care about what I do."

Spears said he plans to be tested again to make sure the results were accurate.