CLIFTON, Texas — Goodall-Witcher Healthcare reported that they screened a patient who tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital said the patient was "treated appropriately" then discharged following CDC guidelines for self-quarantine at their residence.

According to a March 18 release from the hospital, the patient was not a resident of Bosque County - where the hospital is located. The patient will be counted among the the COVID-19 cases of their county of residence. However, details on the patient or where they live were not made clear in the release.

In a comment from the hospital on its Facebook page, the hospital indicated it could not share patient information and that the State Health Department would release details as deemed appropriate:

Goodall-Witcher Healthcare must keep the identity and confidentiality of our patients. This also includes all additional information such as location of residence and time and date of ER visit. The State Health Department will release all additional details as they deem appropriate.

"We at Goodall-Witcher Healthcare are doing everything we can to protect our patients, staff and community at large. We are still open for all emergencies and hospital services, so if you are sick we are here to help you," the hospital said on its website. "However, if you are concerned you may have COVID-19, please consider the safety of our patients, our staff and the possibility of spread and call before coming to the hospital or clinics."

Goodall-Witcher Healthcare Goodall-Witcher Healthcare continues to monitor the fluid developmen... ts related to Coronavirus (COVID-19): As a reminder, precautionary measures remain in effect due to the declaration of both a state and national emergency: * Hospital visitors will be limited to one designated family member only * No children under the age of 12, unless he/she is a patient * Doors will be locked daily from 5 p.m.

Goodall-Witcher said they are screening vital signs, recent travel history and performing initial evaluation prior to entry into any of their healthcare facilities.

"We realize this situation is rapidly evolving. We are receiving new information regularly and continually monitoring for new developments," the hospital said. "As this happens, we will be transparent with you and will communicate new updates as quickly as possible."