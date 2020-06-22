Gov. Abbott to address response to COVID-19 as number of cases grows

Gov. Greg Abbott was expected to speak about the growing numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott was scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. Monday to address the state's response to COVID-19. 6 News will stream it live within this article and on our Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages.

Texas: More than 111,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 3,400 people are hospitalized across the state. An estimated 68,499 people have recovered.

Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver issued a mandatory mask ordinance Friday night. It requires all employees and visitors of businesses to wear face masks where social distancing is not possible. The cities of Hewitt and Woodway issued similar orders over the weekend.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported an additional 51 cases on Sunday, bringing the total in the county to 354 with 204 of those active.

13,520 tests have been conducted, nine people are hospitalized, and 145 people have recovered.

The Bell County Public Health District was reporting 716 total cases as of Friday with 305 recoveries.