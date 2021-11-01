Gov. Greg Abbott to provide update on vaccine efforts in Texas as ICU beds dwindle

Abbott will tour the mass vaccination site in Arlington at 11:30 a.m. and then provide an update on the state's distribution around noon.

Gov. Greg Abbott plans to provide Texans with an update on the state's vaccine efforts on Monday, which have been plagued by confusion and delays since rollout began.

Abbott will tour the mass vaccination hub at the Esports Stadium Arlington & Expo Center at 11:30 a.m. Monday and then provide an update on the state's vaccination distribution around noon.

WFAA will carry a live feed of the governor's update on this article, as well as on Facebook and YouTube.

While immunizations are ramping up with mass vaccine hubs launching across the state, official data shows hundreds of thousands of people in Texas are currently infected with COVID-19.

Many more Texans will likely get the disease before they can get a vaccine.

And Texas is running out of ICU beds.

The state is currently experiencing a large spike in 7-day case averages, as well as the largest number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized since the pandemic began.

State officials estimate there are currently about 350,000 active cases across Texas.

The state was also down to just 506 ICU beds Sunday, according to official data, a decrease of 200 ICU beds in a single week. That leaves 500 ICU beds for the state's approximately 29 million people.

There are currently roughly 13,111 Texans hospitalized with COVID-19, according to state data from Sunday, a large dip from Saturday's reported 13,935 patients. Saturday's number had been the latest peak in a surge in hospitalizations. Time will tell if Sunday's decrease continues.

Still, that number was several thousand patients higher than it was at Christmas. And with the steady increase in cases across the state, hospitalizations are expected to follow.

Typically, people are hospitalized a week or two after they test positive for the virus.

That pressure will further tax the "already fatigued" staff in hospitals across the state, officials say.