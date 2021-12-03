Grace Temple Ministries offering COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday

270 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available at the church, offering the community a shot of hope.

TEMPLE, Texas — As vaccinations ramp up, a Temple church is doing its part to make sure people in their community are protected from the coronavirus by serving as a vaccination site.

Grace Temple Ministries sits at 801 S. 13th Street. On Saturday, 270 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available at the church, offering the community a shot of hope.

"You can’t force people to do things but I think they should give it some real consideration for their safety,” Executive Administrator at Grace Temple Ministries Mia McBride said. “The vaccination will help keep you safe. It will help keep you out of the hospital. COVID-19 has taken a lot of lives. It has wreaked havoc on the world."

McBride said the vaccines are available for everyone in the community but priority goes to those over 55 or with a "qualifying condition." McBride and her husband Bishop D.S. McBride will also get the shot to set an example, especially for people of color who are a bit apprehensive about getting vaccinated.

“Many people have been apprehensive about getting all vaccines, but especially this one because it has come out so quickly. We are encouraging all people of color to don’t be afraid of the vaccine. Come out and get vaccinated,” McBride said.

The vaccines will be available from noon until 5 p.m. on March 13. Grace Temple Ministries is partnering with Temple Fire and Rescue to make it all happen.

"There are available time slots because we are trying to space it out so we can get everyone in and get them out as quickly as possible,” McBride said.



If you would like to sign up to get vaccinated, you can go to the Grace Temple Ministries website.