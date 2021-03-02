Grant application opens Wednesday for Killeen small businesses impacted by COVID-19

The online application opens at 9 a.m. Wednesday and is designed to help small businesses that were financially impacted by the pandemic.

Killeen small businesses can apply for financial aid through an online application set to open Wednesday morning.

The application, which opens at 9 a.m., is for the Killeen Small Business Grant Assistance Program awarded by the city. It helps the city's small businesses that were financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The max assistance that's being offered is $8,000 to businesses that meet all of the following requirements:

Listed as an eligible business type

Have five or fewer employees, including the owner

One owner must be at least 18 years old and hold 51% or more ownership of the business

Operating under posted business hours in a retail store front location in the corporate city limits of Killeen

Have a Data Universal Numbering System (DUNS) number. A link with instructions on how to obtain a DUNS number is on the Community Development Programs and Services webpage.

Must be able to document loss (business disruption) directly related to the impact of COVID-19

Not be owned by a City of Killeen employee, Killeen City Council Member or related to any Killeen official within the first degree of consanguinity (father, mother, son, daughter) or affinity (spouse, father-in-law, mother-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law)

Not received funding through any other federal, state or local program under the CARES Act, Coronavirus Relief Fund, Economic Injury Disaster Loan, Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act or Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act

Not have received funding from the Bell County Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) Small Business Grant Program

Must agree to comply with requirements set forth in the Small Business Grant Agreement and follow through with executing the document and reporting accomplishments.