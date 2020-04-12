H-E-B to distribute COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available

The company would join the more than 4,000 providers, including hospital systems and pharmacies, that have already signed up to distribute the vaccine across Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — H-E-B will administer the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available, according to a press release the company shared Thursday.

You can read the full statement below:

"At H-E-B, the health and safety of Texans is our top priority. As a trusted source for all routine childhood and adult immunizations, H-E-B pharmacies will partner with the federal and state government to administer the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to the general public, following the CDC distribution schedule. H-E-B is proud to continue our long-term tradition of taking care of Texans."

H-E-B would join the more than 4,000 providers, including hospital systems and pharmacies, that have already signed up to distribute the vaccine across Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott said earlier this week that number could increase to 6,000 in two weeks.

Texas already has more than 4,000 providers signed up to distribute it. We expect to have more than 6,000 in two weeks.



Will add more with the Moderna vaccinehttps://t.co/BLWhgxXM0p — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 30, 2020

Texas is slated to receive about 1.4 million doses later this month.

On Thursday, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expert panel approved a recommendation that health care workers and long-term care residents should receive the vaccine first.