HOUSTON — Two people in northwest Harris County have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Harris County Public Health.

The tests have been verified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

These cases are travel-related and, at this time, there is no evidence of community spread.



The man and woman live in the unincorporated area of northwest Harris County, outside the City of Houston.

Fort Bend County also reported a presumptive positive case on Wednesday.

“Since January, we have been at an elevated level of readiness to prepare for and respond to a positive case here in Harris County,” said Harris County Public Health Executive Director, Dr. Umair A Shah, MD, MPH. “We will continue to take action by identifying potential contacts and monitoring them closely.”

HCPH officials said they understand residents will be concerned about local cases, but said 80-percent of people who have coronavirus experience mild to moderate symptoms and fully recover.

Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. People at higher risk for serious complications are the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

“The best tools to fight the spread of this illness are facts, not fear,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. “Residents should know that we have been leaning forward to make sure our response to this illness continues to be proactive and coordinated with a wide array of local, state and federal officials."

If you do feel sick and believe you may have been exposed to COVID-19, contact your health care provider or a hospital immediately. Describe your symptoms and travel history. If they recommend testing, go as soon as possible to protect yourself and those around you. Testing is confidential. HCPH does not release information about suspected cases to encourage people to get tested and many people test negative.

Help prevent the spread of coronavirus with the same simple steps used to protect against colds and flu:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick. Keeping a sick child at home prevents the spread of illness in the school and community and allows your child an opportunity to rest and recover.

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

