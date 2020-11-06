WACO, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is investigating a positive case of COVID-19 from an employee of Hawaiian Falls Waco.

According to the Public Health District, the initial investigation showed that the employee did not have close contact with visitors to the waterpark, but did have contact with other employees.

The Public Health District said they are working with Hawaiian Falls Waco to notify employees who had direct contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19. Those employees will be asked to quarantine for 14 days.

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District provided a list of symptoms that may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

