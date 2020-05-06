HCSO deputy Shaun Waters dies from COVID-19

Deptuty Shaun Waters is the fifth Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy to die after contracting COVID-19.

CYPRESS, Harris County — The Harris County Sheriff's Office has lost another deputy to COVID-19.

Deputy Shaun Waters, 42, died Sunday after contracting the virus, the department said.

“We are devastated and saddened by another loss of life and reminded again that this terrible virus is still with us,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “Deputy Waters loved his job. He consistently invested in the next generation of deputies, mentoring them and guiding them to become our agency’s future leaders."

Waters had served with HCSO since 2010 and most recently was assigned to District 4 patrol in west Harris County. The department said he also set the foundation for many deputies' careers as a patrol field training officer.

"Waters had a great personality and he was a great Field Training Officer," Sheriff Gonzalez tweeted. "I enjoyed interacting with him and our conversations. He will be missed."

Waters is the department's fifth Sheriff's Office deputy, and the sixth employee agency-wide, to die after contracting COVID. The others are:

Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski, 70, died on May 6, 2020.

Deputy Juan Menchaca, 70, died June 13, 2020.

Deputy Johnny Tunches, 56, died on Nov. 2, 2020.

Detention Officer Robert Perez, 54, died on Feb. 2, 2021.

Deputy Alexander Gwosdz, 32, died on April 22, 2021.

Funeral arrangements for Deputy Waters are pending.