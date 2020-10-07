Here are the five McLennan County zip codes with the most COVID-19 cases

McLennan County was among the top 25 counties in Texas in the number of positive cases reported.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported an additional 143 cases Friday. The total number of cases was 2,442 with 15 deaths and 51 people in the hospital.

Here are the five ZIP codes in McLennan County with the most coronavirus cases:

76706 - Robinson area - 371-375 cases 76705 - Lacy Lakeview/Bellmead area - 316-320 cases 76708 - Northwest Waco area - 256-260 cases 76710 - South Waco area - 186-190 cases 76712 - Woodway area - 156-160 cases

The Bell County Public Health District reported a 14th death Friday and an additional 91 cases bringing the total to 1,977. The positivity rate went above 7 for the first time to 7.03%. The total recoveries was 557 with 28,128 tests given.

Bell County does not provide a case breakdown by zip code but they do give which cities have the most cases.

Killeen - 718 Temple - 678 Belton - 254 Bell County (unincorporated and smaller cities) - 204 Harker Heights - 123