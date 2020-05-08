Here's how the coronavirus has impacted the Latino community in McLennan County.

The virus has been disproportionately affecting the Latino population in the county. Check out the story of a family who had 8 of 12 family members test positive.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — An important message for communities of color across Central Texas. In McLennan County, more than 50 percent of the people who tested positive for Covid-19 are Hispanic.

A Waco a woman said her entire family contracted the virus, and now she's sending a message to everyone to take this disease seriously. Nelissa Davalos says her family took all the necessary precautions when they took a trip to South Padre to celebrate her brother joining the Navy.

"We wore mask, we sanitized, my mom made wipes,” Davalos said. There was a shortage at H-E-B so she was making her own disinfectant wipes."

After the trip was over, the family quarantined when they returned to Waco, but then things took a turn for the worse.

"My mother a positive test, my father, my brother and my sister,” Davalos said. “Eight out 12 of the people that we have in our family all tested positive for COVID-19."

Dalvalos sais they later found out her dad was exposed to someone who tested positive at his job.

“You know it just goes to show you never know who is infected. You have to take those precautions seriously. Wear a mask, social distance, stay home as much as you can. That way you won’t put your loved ones in the way of harm,” Davalos said.

There have been more than 4700 cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County. More than 50 percent have been Hispanic or Latin American descent. Waco city councilman and strategic communication committee collaborative Co-chair Hector Sabido said some reasons for the impact are due to some Latinos having a fear of going to the doctor, some have no insurance, or are concerned about their immigration status.

He says many Hispanic families also have several generations living in a single home.

"Not only do you have mom and dad and kids, now you have grandma grandpa and uncle,” Sabido said. “So if one contracts the virus it is easy to spread it to the rest of the family."

Sabido said out of the 53 deaths in McLennan County, a third of the victims have been Hispanic. Although no one died in Davalos family, she said the ordeal was very scary.

"It’s so important for you to follow those guidelines that were set so you don’t put people like my parents or anyone else with underlying conditions at risk,” Davalos said.

Sabido said the city of Waco held town hall meetings, numerous community conversations, and PSAs to get the word out about how this disease is impacting the Hispanic community.