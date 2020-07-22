High school head coaches, athletic directors to meet with McLennan Co. commissioner about delay of fall sports

A McLennan County head football coach and athletic director said they would meet with Commissioner Ben Perry at 10:30 a.m.

WACO, Texas — High school head coaches and athletic directors from several McLennan County schools were expected to meet with Commissioner Ben Perry Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the order issued that would delay all fall sports until, at the earliest, Sept. 8, one football coach told 6 News.

The order, given by Local Health Authority Dr. Farley Verner, delayed in-person classes and all school sponsored events, including sports. The order came after the University Interscholastic League had already released a schedule that would have allowed 1A through 4A schools to begin practices and games in August.

Verner said the order was necessary to protect the public health based on the spread of COVID-19 cases. It also came just hours after the McLennan County Public Health District confirmed its director, Brenda Gray, had been terminated.

The move came as a surprise to many school districts and the heads of their athletic programs. School districts were given until Aug. 21 to come up with a plan that would not include in-person learning.

Sources tell @KCENSports that McLennan County’s #txhsfb head coaches and AD’s have a meeting scheduled with county commissioners today after the county put a delay in place on in-person classes and sporting events until Sept. 7th to discuss the ban with officials@6NewsCTX — Kurtis Quillin (@KurtisQuillin) July 22, 2020

The meeting with Perry was expected to be about how the order impacts McLennan County schools, given that all other schools will be able to follow the UIL schedule.

Verner will join Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver for the weekly update on the response to COVID-19 at 1:30 p.m.