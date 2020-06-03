JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With news of the coronavirus, commercially-produced hand sanitizer is reportedly becoming hard to find at stores.

First Coast News found this recipe online that meets the requirements outlined by the World Health Organization for a secondary option if soap and water are not available.

The CDC says if soap and water are not available, you can use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Many studies have found that sanitizers with an alcohol concentration between 60–95% are more effective at killing germs than those with a lower alcohol concentration or non-alcohol-based hand sanitizers

RECIPE:

1/3 cup aloe vera gel

2/3 cup isopropyl alcohol (at least 60 percent suggested by the CDC to help kill germs)

Mix and apply to hands.

