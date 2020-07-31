HOT Fair will go on with rodeo, but no rides, games or concerts

The Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo will be spread out over 19 days in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

WACO, Texas — The Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo presented by H-E-B will look very different in 2020 as the organizers do their best to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

President and CEO Wes Allison said they waited as long as they could to put together a plan but in the end decided to make some significant changes.

"We recognized the need to adjust what we offer our community this year. The decision is being made now to mitigate expenses for an event that likely would not be able to open as normal,” said Allison.

Allison said the the livestock show, presented by Bar None Country Store, will be spread out over 19 days to allow for proper social distancing and CDC health guidelines. It will will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 18.

The HOT Rodeo, presented by AIP Energy, will take place in the Extraco Coliseum but at only 50% capacity. The rodeo is scheduled for Oct. 10-11 and 15-17, Allison said. One HOT Bullfight will take place Oct. 18.