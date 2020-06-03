HOUSTON — There have been a number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Houston area.

City of Houston

Woman, age 60 to 70; traveled to Egypt last month; positive

Man, age 60 to 70; traveled to Egypt last month; positive

One of them remains in the hospital. The other remains self-quarantined at home.

Harris County

Woman from NW Harris County; age 60 to 70; works at Rice; traveled to Egypt; positive

Man from NW Harris County; age 60 to 70; traveled to Egypt; positive

Man from NW Harris County; age 60 to 70; traveled to Egypt; presumptive positive.

Woman from NW Harris County; age 60 to 70; traveled to Egypt; presumptive positive

The four patients in unincorporated Harris County are out of the hospital.

Fort Bend County

Woman in her 60s; traveled to Egypt; mild symptoms

Woman in her 60s; traveled to Egypt; symptoms have resolved

Stafford man; 70 years old; traveled to Egypt; positive.

Man in his 70s; traveled to Egypt; hospitalized and discharged

Man in his 70s; traveled to Egypt, one day of fever which resolved

Woman in her 60s; traveled to Egypt, mild symptoms which resolved

One FBC patient remains in the hospital.

Montgomery County

Man in his 40s; not clear if it's travel-related; presumptive positive; isolated at local hospitalT

Twelve area patients traveled to Egypt

All of the Harris and Fort Bend County cases involve people who took a Nile River cruise in Egypt in February.

Fourteen Rice doctoral students and staffers who traveled to Egypt are self-quarantined.

"I encourage Houstonians to limit international travel for the time being and heed the advice of public health officials about healthy hygiene habits. If you are feeling sick, stay at home," Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "But do not be paralyzed by fear."

Harris County response

Hidalgo said the county is in containment mode, mapping the network of people who may have come in contact with those who tested positive or presumptive positive.

More positive cases are expected to be announced in the coming days, according to Hidalgo.

Hidalgo said the next level of concern would be discovering cases that can't be traced, but that hasn't happened yet in our area.

Hidalgo said the Harris County Office of Emergency Management is currently operating at a Level 3. County officials have been running exercises and organizing plans for how to respond to more positive coronavirus cases. The county is working closely with the hospital system and school districts in order to properly respond to the situation.