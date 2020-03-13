CLEVELAND, Texas — Most Houston-area school districts have decided to extended their Spring Break schedules in an effort to stop the coronavirus from spreading on campus and throughout the community.

While the closures fix one problem, they present a whole new dilemma for parents— especially those who rely on school-funded meal programs.

Here is a list of the Houston area school districts who are offering free meals, mostly to drive-thru sites, for students and their families during the closures.

CLEVELAND ISD

Cleveland ISD will be handing out free drive-thru meals to its students next week after extending the Spring Break vacation, the district said in a statement Friday.

The meals will be available March 16 at the Cleveland Middle School campus. The drive-thru will be open 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the student drop-off/pick-up area.

The district said the child must be younger than 18 and inside the vehicle during pickup in order to get the meal.

Parents are being instructed to enter the campus on Truman Street and then exit in front of the campus at 321.

CYPRESS-FAIRBANKS ISD

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD is serving breakfast, lunch and dinner curbside starting March 16. These meals are available for all children under 18 in the area and is not dependent on where the student is enrolled for school.

The child must be present at the time of pickup.

Breakfast will be available from 7:30 - 9:30 a.m.

Lunch will be available from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Dinner will be available from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.

The meals will be available at the following campuses:

Arnold Middle School

Bane Elementary School

Cy Creek High School

Cy Lakes High School

Cy Park High School

Cy Ridge High School

Cy Springs High School

Danish Elementary School

Francone Elementary School

Frazier Elementary School

Holbrook Elementary School

Horne Elementary School

Kirk Elementary School

Langham Creek High School

Thornton Middle School

Goodson Middle School (will begin serving meals March 17)

EAST CHAMBERS ISD

East Chambers ISD will continue to serve breakfast and lunch for its students.

Parents can pickup breakfast between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. or lunch between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

It'll be handed out curbside outside the dome cafeteria starting March 16.

FORT BEND ISD

Fort Bend ISD is offering Grab and Go meals free of cost to anyone younger than 18 years old and to students with disabilities regardless of age. The meals are available to all children— including students who aren’t enrolled with the district.

The meals will be available at following campuses during lunch and breakfast.

Travis High School (11111 Harlem Rd, Richmond, TX 77406)

Hodges Bend Middle School (16510 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77083)

Kempner High School (14777 Voss Rd, Sugar Land, TX 77498)

Sartartia Middle School (8125 Homeward Way, Sugar Land, TX 77479)

First Colony Middle School (3225 Austin Pkwy, Sugar Land, TX 77479)

Dulles High School (550 Dulles Ave, Sugar Land, TX 77478)

Missouri City Middle School (202 Martin Ln, Missouri City, TX 77489)

Elkins High School (7007 Knights Ct, Missouri City, TX 77459)

Ridge Point High School (500 Waters Lake Blvd, Missouri City, TX 77459)

McAuliffe Middle School (16650 S Post Oak Rd, Houston, TX 77053)

Hightower High School (3333 Hurricane Ln, Missouri City, TX 77459)

The child must be in the vehicle in order to take a meal.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

HOUSTON ISD

Houston ISD and the Houston Food Bank have partnered up to create food distribution sites where families can pick up meals at no cost. The sites are meant to help all children and parents in the area who may be in need during the coronavirus-related closures.

Meals will be available at the following sites:

Saturday, March 14

Chavez High School, 8501 Howard Drive, 9 a.m. - noon

Monday, March 16 through Friday, March, 20 (daily)

Milby High School, 1601 Broadway St., 9 a.m. - noon

Wisdom High School, 6529 Beverly Hill St., 9 a.m. - noon

Kashmere High School, 6900 Wileyvale Road, 1 - 4 p.m.

Madison High School, 13719 White Heather Drive, 1 - 4 p.m.

Northside High School, 1101 Quitman St., 3 - 6 p.m.

KATY ISD

Katy ISD is giving free breakfast and lunch to all children under 18 years old living in the area starting March 16.

All meals will be provided in a "grab and go" style outside of the cafeteria near the covered walkway where buses pickup and drop off students.

These meals will be served between 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at the following campuses:

Bear Creek Elementary: 4815 Hickory Downs Dr, Houston, TX 77084

Bethke Elementary: 4535 E Ventana Pkwy, Katy, TX 77493

Golbow Elementary: 3535 Lakes of Bridgewater Dr, Katy, TX 77449

Hutsell Elementary: 5360 Franz Rd, Katy, TX 77493

Mayde Creek Elementary: 2698 Greenhouse Rd, Houston, TX 77084

Memorial Parkway Elementary: 21603 Park Tree Ln, Katy, TX 77450

Sundown Elementary: 20100 Saums Rd, Katy, TX 77449

West Memorial Elementary: 22605 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX 77450

Williams Elementary: 3900 S. Peek Rd, Katy, TX 77450

Tompkins High School: 4400 Falcon Landing Blvd, Katy, TX 77494

LA PORTE ISD

La Porte ISD will offer to-go breakfast and lunch at no cost during the week of March 16 for all children who are younger than 18 years old.

The meals will be available at the James H. Baker Sixth Grade Campus. Parents are being asked to use the campus entrance at Underwood.

Breakfast will be served 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Lunch will be served 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

LIBERTY COUNTY ISD

Liberty County ISD has set up a drive-thru meal pickup at Liberty Middle School that will March 16.

The district will be serving meals between 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. daily.

Pickup will be at the bus drop-off lane on the west side of the school.

LIVINGSTON ISD

Livingston ISD is serving free meals to all students under 18 during the week of March 16 – March 20. These meals are being handed out at Cedar Grove Elementary School

Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The meals will be brought out, you will not need to get out of your vehicle.

TOMBALL ISD

Tomball ISD is offering curbside meals to all students at Tomball High School on March 17 and March 18. The meals will be served from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Students must provide their student ID number at pickup. If they don't know it, staff will be there to assist.

