Houston man treated with Remdesivir for COVID-19 credits drug with saving his life

Danny Davis was treated with Remdesivir for five days. While the drug is not a cure for disease, Davis said it will help save lives, and he is living proof.

HOUSTON — The Food and Drug Administration has approved it first-ever treatment for coronavirus.

Remdesivir has been proven to help people infected with COVID-19 recover faster.

In Houston, Memorial Hermann has been treating patients with the antiviral drug since June.

Danny Davis is who most people would call a survivor. He’s no stranger to hospitals having beat cancer three times.

However, a few days after testing positive for COVID-19 in late June, Davis had trouble breathing and was rushed to the hospital.

“When I got in that emergency room, they wasted no time in getting my vitals, took me back,” Davis said. “When they put the oxygen meter on me, I was at 70 percent.”

Davis was given a combination of drugs to help fight the virus. On his third day in the hospital, Davis said his doctor recommended Remdesivir.

He said, “And do you mind?’ I said, ‘No. Bring it on, man. I’ll take anything that’ll help me get out of here.’”

Davis treated with Remdesivir for five days.

The antiviral drug was in phase 3 of clinical trials at the time.

“Each day I started feeling better and each day I would require less oxygen,” Davis said. “And after the end of those five days they said, ‘All right, I think in the morning we’re going to put you downstairs in the checkout room, and if you can walk and your oxygen levels stay right, you’re out of here.’”

“Unfortunately this is not a life-saving drug but it does speed recovery in people with mild disease," said Lina Yancey, an infectious disease specialist at Memorial Hermann.

While the drug is not a cure for disease, Davis said it will help save lives.