Girl younger than 10 confirmed as Houston's youngest COVID victim, city health department says

HOUSTON — The Houston Health Department said the city's youngest person to die from COVID-19 has been confirmed.

According to them, the little girl was younger than 10 and had underlying health conditions. She passed away in mid-October.

The health department said genome sequencing didn't identify which COVID variant she was infected with. They also can't share much more information about her due to privacy laws.

"The death of a child under any circumstance is heartbreaking," Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "On behalf of the City of Houston, I extend my condolences to the girl’s family during this unimaginable time of grief."

The girl died less than a month before COVID vaccines were approved for children between 5 and 11 years old. The Pfizer vaccine is now available for people ages 5 and up. Booster shots are only approved for people who are at least 12 years old.

According to Houston Health, the girl is the only person under 10 years old that has died of COVID-19 as of Jan 12, 2022.

Of the nearly 4,000 deaths they have confirmed, about 70% of them were at least 60 years old. Percentages lower from around 16% when looking at younger age groups.