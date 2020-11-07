How contact tracing is helping slow the spread of the coronavirus

The method is helping alert people who have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Contact tracing is a process used by health officials, once someone tests positive for a disease to see who could have contracted it.

Senior Epidemiologist Vaidehi Shah said the process is not something new.

“It has been used for HIV, STD. It has been used for Measles in the past and now we're using it for COVID-19,” Shah said.

For contact tracing to be used for a disease, it depends on the type of disease and how it is transmitted. As an example, Malaria would not have contact tracing because it is passed along by a mosquito, not a person. In order to be contacted for contact tracing, they look at how you have spent time with the infected person.

"When we say contact, it is anybody who is less than six feet for more than 15 minutes,” Shah said.

When someone is determined to have COVID-19, an epidemiological investigation happens, contact tracing falls under this. After they get the information need, they start making calls.

Shah said, the huge team that works on contact tracing has seen common themes in the calls. Shah said from their experiences, she has heard, the commonly see fear and trying to figure out who exposed them. That information is not released because of HIPPA.

“But, once they understand those things, we have, a majority of people have been compliant and want to work with us and make sure that they are not exposing their loved ones as well,” Shah said.

Her advice is to stay home as much as you can and only go out for essentials. Also, Shah said to stay home while waiting for test results, noting how contagious this disease is and the time it takes to get results back.