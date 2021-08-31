Here's how you can find your district's COVID-19 numbers

As more school districts close or implement mask mandates due to COVID-19 it's important for you to know where to find the case numbers in your district.

TEXAS, USA — As COVID-19 cases rise in Central Texas, some area school districts are making it easy for parents to track the numbers. Below is a list of some of the biggest districts with links to their COVID-19 dashboards.

Bell County ISD - 2021-2022 Belton ISD COVID-19 Active Case Dashboard

Connally ISD - Not posted

Copperas Cove ISD - Not posted

Lampasas ID - Not posted

Marlin ISD - Not posted

*Midway ISD - Not posted

Salado ISD - Not posted

West ISD - West ISD COVID-19 Return to Learn Plan

It is important to mention that while some districts haven't posted dashboard numbers, they have posted protocols. Midway ISD so far is the only district with updated COVID-19 protocols but no active COVID-19 dashboard.