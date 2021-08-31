x
Coronavirus

Here's how you can find your district's COVID-19 numbers

As more school districts close or implement mask mandates due to COVID-19 it's important for you to know where to find the case numbers in your district.

TEXAS, USA — As COVID-19 cases rise in Central Texas, some area school districts are making it easy for parents to track the numbers. Below is a list of some of the biggest districts with links to their COVID-19 dashboards.

Bell County ISD - 2021-2022 Belton ISD COVID-19 Active Case Dashboard

Connally ISD -   Not posted

Copperas Cove ISD - Not posted

Gatesville ISD - 2021- 2022 Gatesville ISD COVID-19 Active Dashboard

Lampasas ID - Not posted

Killeen ISD -  2021- 2022 Killeen ISD COVID-19 Active Dashboard

Marlin ISD - Not posted

McGregor ISD - 2021-2022 McGregor ISD COVID-19 Active Dashboard

*Midway ISD - Not posted

Salado ISD - Not posted

Temple ISD - 2021 - 2022 Temple ISD COVID-19 Active Dashboard

Waco ISD - 2021 - 2022 Waco ISD COVID-19 Active Dashboard

West ISD - West ISD COVID-19 Return to Learn Plan

It is important to mention that while some districts haven't posted dashboard numbers, they have posted protocols. Midway ISD so far is the only district with updated COVID-19 protocols but no active COVID-19 dashboard. 

Channel 6 will continue to update when we receive more information.

RELATED: Lometa ISD closes for 10 days due to increase in COVID-19 cases, officials say

