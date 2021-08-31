Here's how you can find your district's COVID-19 numbers

TEXAS, USA — As COVID-19 cases rise in Central Texas, some area school districts are making it easy for parents to track the numbers. Below is a list of some of the biggest districts with links to their COVID-19 dashboards.
Bell County ISD - 2021-2022 Belton ISD COVID-19 Active Case Dashboard
Connally ISD - Not posted
Copperas Cove ISD - Not posted
Gatesville ISD - 2021- 2022 Gatesville ISD COVID-19 Active Dashboard
Lampasas ID - Not posted
Killeen ISD - 2021- 2022 Killeen ISD COVID-19 Active Dashboard
Marlin ISD - Not posted
McGregor ISD - 2021-2022 McGregor ISD COVID-19 Active Dashboard
*Midway ISD - Not posted
Salado ISD - Not posted
Temple ISD - 2021 - 2022 Temple ISD COVID-19 Active Dashboard
West ISD - West ISD COVID-19 Return to Learn Plan
It is important to mention that while some districts haven't posted dashboard numbers, they have posted protocols. Midway ISD so far is the only district with updated COVID-19 protocols but no active COVID-19 dashboard.
Channel 6 will continue to update when we receive more information.