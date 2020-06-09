Hundreds gather at 'bikers for Trump rally' despite COVID-19 orders

The rally comes on the heels of another biker rally in Sturgis, South Dakota where a Minnesota man in attendance died do to complications of COVID-19.

HAGER CITY, Wis. — Standing united as one with flags and 'Keep America Great' signs in tow, roughly 1,500 self proclaimed 'Bikers for Trump' were out risking it all in Hager City, Wisconsin outside the Harbor Bar Saturday, in support of their choice for re-election.

"It's our right to show support for President Trump and we shouldn't have to be forced to be shamed to hide our support for our president," said Harbor Bar owner Brad Smith.

Not a mask was in sight amid a deadly pandemic, something health officials have been vocal about over the last few months in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"Everybody is so closed in from all the COVID-19 shutdown and stay at home orders and they've been wanting to go to a Trump rally, they cant go to Trump rallies," said Smith.

Minnesota biker dies of COVID-19 after attending Sturgis Rally The Minnesota Department of Health says the man who died was in his 60s and had underlying conditions before attending Sturgis. STURGIS, S.D. - A Minnesota biker is the first to die of COVID-19 after contracting the virus while attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in early August.

"People that have underlying health conditions shouldn't be at an event like this, seriously," said Smith.

As the race to election day heats up, Saturday's rally was also met with counter protests supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

"The reason this is happening is because people that have supported brad at the harbor for 15 years now are all diverse customer base and he wants to post a back the blue rally the day after Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back," said a woman marching with about a dozen counter protesters.

"They're not all bad cops," said Smith.

With racial tensions across the country at an all time high being a major factor this election season, for the Trump supporters at Saturday's rally they say that shouldn't be the case.

"I don't think it's right to label every Trump supporter racist," said Smith.

"It doesn't matter what color skin, what sex you are its how you take personal responsibility with the freedoms that this country offers you, people flee here for these kind of freedoms," said Anita Secord, in attendance with "Bikers for Trump Minnesota."

Standing united as one in the face of adversity, "Bikers for Trump" say there's only one race at stake.