CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hurricane Alley Waterpark said they will be temporarily closing to deep clean and sanitize all areas of the water park after learning an administrative employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials with the waterpark said the employee was last at the park on June 12 and had no symptoms while at work, but developed them later.

Officials also said that those who worked closely with the employee are being tested and isolating until their results come back.

They are set to reopen on Thursday, June 18 at 11 a.m.

