WACO, Texas — A Waco couple had to cancel their big wedding because of the concerns over the spread of coronavirus so Bethany and Ray Furnace scaled it back a little.

The couple was supposed to get married in Waco Saturday in front of 100 family and friends.

Instead, they chose to tie the knot in Bethany's parents' living room but not without poking fun at the situation first.

They took pictures dressed from top to bottom in yellow rain gear with face masks.

"We chose to do these pictures just as comic relief during these uncertain times," Bethay said. It is times like this that love always wins. We are sad we could not have our dream wedding, but we realize there are bigger problems now than our wedding. We put our wants and needs aside to protect our family and friends! The little ones in the photos are our 2 year old twin daughters, Danielle and Caroline."

From 6 News, congratulations to the happy couple!

