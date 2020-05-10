Campaign says Joe Biden tests negative for coronavirus ahead of trip

The results come five days after Biden spent more than 90 minutes on the debate stage with President Donald Trump.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Joe Biden’s campaign says the Democratic presidential nominee tested negative for coronavirus Sunday.

The results come five days after Biden spent more than 90 minutes on the debate stage with President Donald Trump. The president was diagnosed with COVID-19 days after the debate, and he remains hospitalized.

Biden had two negative tests on Friday, as well.