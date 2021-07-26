x
Coronavirus

Meridian Mayor dies from COVID-19

Mayor Johnnie Hauerland died this past Saturday from COVID-19 related issues.

MERIDIAN, Texas — The City of Meridian is mourning the loss of its mayor this past weekend.  

The city announced on its Facebook page that Mayor Johnnie Hauerland died this past Saturday, July 24, from complications of the COVID-19 virus. 

Hauerland's funeral arrangements will be hosted by Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Sealy, Texas. There will be a public viewing from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2. There will also be a graveside service for Hauerland on Tuesday at 2 p.m., Aug. 3. 

Hauerland's obituary has not been released yet.

It is with a heavy heart, that the City of Meridian officially states that our Mayor Johnnie Hauerland has passed away...

