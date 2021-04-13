Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 clinics canceled by Waco-McLennan Health District while CDC investigates reports of rare adverse events

The health district said anyone with an appointment will be contacted by text or email to reschedule.

WACO, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced it was canceling the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 clinics scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The news comes after the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration placed a pause on the use of the vaccine while they investigate reports of rare adverse events in those who have received it

The district said people with a Johnson & Johnson appointment would be contacted to reschedule by text or email.

The April 15, 16 and 17 clinics will continue with the Moderna vaccine, the district said.

Anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and has experienced a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after their vaccination should contact their health care provider.

Health Care Providers should report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.

The CDC and FDA said they are looking into six cases of the clots that occurred in women, ages 18 to 48, several days after they received the single-dose vaccination.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

U.S. health authorities noted that when these clots occur with low platelet count, as seen in these six cases, a typical clot treatment could do more harm. Officials said this pause will give time to let healthcare providers know what they should be on the lookout for.