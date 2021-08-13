Bell County reissued disaster declaration by county judge

It was only a little over two months since Judge David Blackburn first terminated the disaster declaration. On Friday, he reinstated it.

TEMPLE, Texas — A local disaster declaration was reissued Friday, Aug. 13, for Bell County, just a little more than two months after it was first terminated.

The declaration was reinstated by Bell County Judge David Blackburn. It is similar to the one he issued back in March 2020 that ended on June 1.

Disaster declarations are normally issued when a disaster or emergency situation exceeds the area's response capabilities, according to the Texas State Law Library. In a news release, Blackburn said he made the decision because of uncertainty regarding whether or not a declaration was needed to continue seeking federal and state funding for pandemic-related eligible expenses.

“The choice to once again declare a local disaster is based entirely on better insuring that Bell County, and city governments within Bell County, may all benefit from resources and reimbursements that would only be available to entities with active disaster declarations,” Blackburn said. “It is simply an administrative measure.”

The new declaration will be discussed during Monday’s meeting of the Bell County Commissioners Court. Under state law, the County Judge may issue disaster declarations, but they are subject to Commissioners Court review and approval. The Commissioners Court will be asked to approve the declaration.

According to the Bell County Public Health District, there are 1,732 active cases in the county with a total of 25,980 cases since the pandemic.

As of Aug. 13, at least 224 patients have COVID-19 in the Bell County area with 75 hospital beds available and 1 ICU bed available, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Data shows 88 ventilators are available.